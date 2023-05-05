Zimbabwe records 14 new suspected cholera cases

Zimbabwe recorded 14 new cholera cases Wednesday, bringing the country’s number of suspected cholera cases to 634, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has said.

Manicaland Province in eastern Zimbabwe recorded eight new cases, and Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, had six, the ministry said in an update issued Wednesday night.

“As of May 3, 2023, a cumulative total of 634 suspected cholera cases, five laboratory confirmed deaths, 15 suspected cholera deaths and 133 laboratory confirmed cases were reported,” the ministry said.

Harare now has 32 suspected cholera cases, with seven having been confirmed, according to data from the ministry.

There are 17 cholera hotspot districts across nine provinces in the country, with Matabeleland North being the only province yet to report any cholera cases, according to the update. Enditem