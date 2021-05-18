ZumaFormer South African president Jacob Zuma
Former South African president Jacob Zuma

South African former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption and money laundering trial which kicked off on Monday at the Pietermaritzburg High Court was adjourned to May 26.

Judge Piet Koen said the postponement was to allow Zuma’s legal team to bring a plea application. Zuma’s legal team would also be asking the lead prosecutor Billy Downer to recuse himself from the trial. “An affidavit would be filed on behalf of the first accused (Zuma),” Judge Koen said.

Zuma’s legal representative advocate Thabani Masuku said despite the application to be made, his client was ready to proceed with the trial.”Mr. Zuma is ready. It shouldn’t be regarded that the plea we are about to raise is a sign that we are not ready,” he said.

Zuma was present in court during the short proceedings. He was supported by the suspended African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule and other party members.

The Zuma and French manufacturer Thales trial relate to the purchase of the arms deal in 1999. Zuma is accused of accepting bribes from Thales while an investigation into the arms deal was underway.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleU.S. to share COVID-19 vaccines with other countries under mounting pressure
Next articleMexico apologises for revolution-era massacre of 300 Chinese in 1911
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here