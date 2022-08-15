13th YPYC-MTN Pulse Transform Africa conference for August 27

The 13th edition of the Youth Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC-MTN) has been scheduled for August 27, 2022.

This was disclosed in a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday.

Dubbed the home coming Summit, the event is expected to take place at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The conference and award event organised by pro-Youth NGO, Young Professionals and Youth Coalition, will be held under the theme: “The Future of our Youth: Jobs, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship, and Leadership.”

Twenty competitive categories, including the Africa Role Model award overall male, female personalities, the Africa Role Model Lifetime Achievement Award, the Africa Role Model award in Traditional leadership, and the Africa Role Model award in Student leadership, among others will be up for grabs.

The event will be graced by Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu (II), Conference Chairperson, the Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, and Guest Speaker, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye.

Speaking ahead of the conference, host and YPYC torchbearer, Andy Osei Okrah, said: “We will not waver in our resolve to project the welfare and interests of the youth to the front burner of the national discourse, a determination buoyed by the conviction that the youth form a critical link to the security and prosperity of our country, which prosperity is hinged on jobs, digitalization, entrepreneurship and leadership.”

The theme, he said, was anchored on sectors of the economy that reflected the aspirations of the youth in their quest to contribute meaningfully and significantly to national development.

He commended headline sponsor MTN Pulse for remaining youth-focused, and appealed to other multi-nationals to rally around youth-driven programmes for a secured future.

Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson, Chief Commercial Officer for MTN, lauded YPYC for promoting leadership excellence among the youth and recognising the achievement of young professionals.

He assured of MTN’s continued commitment to the development of the youth.

“MTN has enhanced services such as the MTN Pulse App, which provides the youth with a myriad of voice and data packages that makes it easier for them to connect with friends, family and business associates at minimal cost at this data driven era,” he said.

Mr. Kojo-Ganson urged young professionals and the youth to download the MTN Pulse app from the Play Store and App Store to enjoy the latest deals in e-commerce and also receive rewards from MTN.

The Students Representative Council of KNUST and the Graduate students Association of Ghana, will partner YPYC to hone in the immeasurable benefits of the combined effects of digitalization and entrepreneurship on youth development.