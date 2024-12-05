2024 Elections: PRINPAG Pledges Support for Fair Reporting and Peace

As Ghana prepares for the upcoming 2024 General Elections this weekend, the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has called on its members to uphold professionalism and contribute to a peaceful and credible electoral process.

Below is the full statement

PRINPAG CAUTIONS MEMBERS TO UPHOLD PROFESSIONALISM AND PROMOTE PEACE DURING THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTIONS

As Ghana approaches a significant milestone in its democratic journey with the 2024 General Elections scheduled for this weekend, the National Leadership of the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) wishes to remind all members of their critical role in promoting credible, peaceful, and transparent elections.

The media serves as a powerful instrument for information dissemination and nation-building. As journalists and publishers, we are entrusted with the responsibility of informing the public accurately, fairly, and without bias. In this regard, we urge all PRINPAG members to:

1. Adhere to Professional Standards: Uphold the highest standards of journalism by verifying facts before publication. Refrain from spreading misinformation, sensational headlines, or unverified claims that may inflame tensions.

2. Prioritize Peace and National Cohesion: Avoid publishing content that could exacerbate divisions, incite violence, or undermine the peace and stability of the nation. Instead, focus on promoting messages that foster unity and understanding.

3. Steer Clear of Extreme Partisanship: As watchdogs of democracy, journalists must maintain neutrality and objectivity. Avoid allowing political affiliations or biases to cloud your judgment or influence your reportage.

4. Promote Civic Responsibility: Educate the public on the importance of peaceful participation in the electoral process. Encourage citizens to exercise their franchise responsibly and to respect the outcome of the elections.

5. Exercise Ethical Judgment: Let the PRINPAG Code of Ethics guide your actions and decisions during this critical period. Remember that your work impacts not only your audience but also the reputation of the media profession as a whole.

6. Personal Security: We also urge our members to prioritize their personal security and promptly report any threats, intimidation, or attacks to both state security agencies and the national leadership of PRINPAG.

PRINPAG stands resolute in its commitment to supporting free, fair, and credible elections in Ghana. We will not hesitate to call out or sanction members who breach ethical guidelines or engage in unprofessional conduct during this election period.

We commend the efforts of all our members who have worked diligently to inform the public in the lead-up to the elections. Let us continue to do so responsibly, keeping Ghana’s peace and democracy at the forefront of our priorities.

We would like to take this opportunity to inform all members of the Association that the PRINPAG Secretariat will remain open throughout the election period, providing administrative support and any other assistance members may require.

Together, we can make history as a media fraternity that contributes positively to Ghana’s democratic success.

Signed:

Jeorge Wilson Kingson

Executive Secretary

0244822034

Andrew Edwin Arthur

President