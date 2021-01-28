2927, a recreational facility located in Tesano-Accra will be the host venue of the maiden edition of the ‘Pose For Africa’ reality show.

The 15 finalists would have the opportunity to showcase their talent in this serene and cozy environment while enjoying some delicious meals from their excellent food services.

Madam Judith Cato Addison, Chief Executive Officer at 2927, in an interview with African Entertainment, revealed that they were delighted to have partnered ASKOF Productions,organisers for Pose for Africa.

She expressed the belief that this partnership would further empower women.

“We believe in women empowerment and we are convinced that this initiative will go a long way to empower these young models through improved skills and self – confidence,” she said.

”Our venue is the right place for these girls considering peaceful relaxation in the pub area as well as beautiful space for conferences, seminars, parties, etc,” according to her.

Mrs Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum, Executive Director of ASKOF, on the other hand lauded 2927 for coming on board this project as they look to create opportunities for these ladies aspiring to be top models in the near future.

“We are grateful to the management of 2927 for accepting to host us and this partnership would go a long way in giving these young ladies an exciting modelling experience,” she noted.

The competition will start airing from February 6, 2021 on TV Africa as these beautiful ladies compete for honours and the chance to become a top Ghanaian model.

The 13-week Reality Show themed ‘Representing the true image of Africa’ is the first of its kind in Ghana as selected finalists showcase their runway prowess, project shoots, interactive competitions among other various task shoots.

Source: Simon Asare