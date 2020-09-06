A road crash involving a pick-up van along a major route in Ogun state, southwest Nigeria on Friday killed three people and injured one other, according to local road police.

The crash was suspected to be caused by excessive speeding and loss of control by the pick-up van, said Ahmed Umar, the Ogun state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in an interview with Xinhua on Saturday.

The pick-up van with no registration number hit a truck after loss of control and went up in flames immediately.

“Five persons, all males were involved in the accident, with one person sustaining injuries and three others burnt to death,” he said.

The FRSC boss added that the injured victim had been taken to a hospital for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at the hospital mortuary.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving.