3 more suspects picked in connection to Moscow attack

Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained three more people for their alleged involvement in the deadly concert hall terror attack in suburban Moscow, the agency said Thursday.

The FSB said in a statement that the suspects were arrested in the Russian cities of Moscow, Yekaterinburg and Omsk. They include a Russian citizen and two foreign citizens from Central Asia.

It said that two of the detainees transferred money for the purchase of firearms and vehicles used in the terrorist attack, while the third recruited accomplices for the attack and financed its perpetrators.

A shooting occurred on March 22 in the Crocus City Hall concert venue northwest of Moscow, followed by a massive fire. At least 144 people were killed and another 551 injured after the attack, official statistics showed.