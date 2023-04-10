30 Zongo communities to battle for 2023 Ramadan Cup

The eighth edition of the annual Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup has been launched at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, with 30 communities set to battle for the ultimate prize.

The football gala, organised in honour of Sheikh Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam is scheduled for 29-30 April at the New Fadama Astro Turf in Accra.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports (MoYS) commended the organisers of the tournament for the standard of the competition for the past eight years.

“The two key objectives of the Ramadan Cup, which I believe has been achieved, is to celebrate our iconic father, our national Chief Imam and also bring the youth in our various Zongo communities and other communities within our country together,” he added.

According to him, this was an opportunity to unearth young talented players who would use the platform to gain bigger opportunities to build their careers.

Mr. Ussif, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori reiterated the government’s commitment to develop and invest in sports, having completed 125 astroturfs in communities throughout the country.

“We will continue to promote community sports by investing in more infrastructure for both sports and recreational purposes,” he said.

The minister urged the participating teams to give off their best in the competition which serves as a road map for making their dreams of becoming professional footballers possible.

Mr. Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama, Member of Parliament for Yendi constituency, who was the Chairman of the occasion said the Ramadan Cup offers the opportunity to promote peace among Zongo communities in Ghana.

He pledged to support the competition with an amount of GHC10,000.

Mr. Tamimu Issah, Deputy Communication Director at the Office of the Vice President and founder of the Ramadan Cup thanked the stakeholders who had supported the competition to reach the level they had been longing for.

He noted that this year’s event would witness over 600 participants nationwide who would come together to make the competition a success.

Some dignitaries at the event include Ibrahim Tanko, coach of Ghana’s U-23 side, Black Meteors, Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo, General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Alhaji Faruk, a representative of the National Chief Imam.

Kasoa emerged victors of the last edition of the Ramadan Cup for the second time in a row after beating North Kaneshie in the final.

The participating communities are Fadama, Kaneshie, Hohoe Zongo, Salaga, Madina, Tunga, Nima, Oda Zongo, Mamobi, Nsawam Zongo, Tudu, Anyaa Zongo, Cowlane and Tema Zongo.

The rest are Kasoa, Ashalley Botwe, Sabo Zongo, Suhum Zongo, Accra Newtown, Kumasi Zongo, Nungua Zongo, Abeka, Darkoman,Yendi, Koforidua, Adabraka, Shukurah, Alajo,

Ashaiman and Afie Akuapem Zongo.

Herein the Fixtures

Fadama – Kaneshie

Hohoe Zongo – Salaga

Madina – Tunga

Nima – Oda Zongo

Mamobi – Nsawam Zongo

Tudu – Anyaa Zongo

Cowlane – Tema Zongo

Kasoa – Ashalley Botwe

Sabo Zongo – Suhum Zongo

Accra Newtown – Kumasi Zongo

Nungua Zongo- Abeka

Koforidua – Adabraka

Darkoman – Yendi

Shukurah – Alajo

Ashaiman – Afie Akuapem Zongo