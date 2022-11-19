525 road crashes recorded in Western Region

The Western Region has recorded a total of 525 road crashes between January and September 2022, against 654 for the same period in 2021. The crashes involved 930 vehicles- both commercial and private cars, and motorbikes and

cycles.

Nana Ekua Ansaah, the Western Regional Director of the Road Safety Authority told the Ghana

News Agency that 74 persons lost their lives to the crashes while 442 got injured.

She said the region recorded 101 pedestrian knockdowns in the period under review.

Ms Ansaah attributed the reduction in figures to the massive education and awareness creatied by the authority, the media and the Ghana Police.

She lauded the collaborative efforts for the achievement.

Ms Ansaah said the upcoming yuletide and festive season must be a matter of concern to all transport

operators and users, and they must work hand in hand to promote safety on the roads.

“Safety is a shared responsibility, hence, there’s the need for more intersectoral collaborations to reduce crashes and enjoy incident free travels,” Ms. Ansaah said.