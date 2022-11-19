Atlantic Lithium donates towards Farmers Day celebration

Atlantic Lithium, a registered organization into mineral exploration and development, has donated an amount of GH¢50,000.00 to the Central Regional Coordination Council (CRCC) towards the upcoming farmers day celebration.

The cheque was presented to the Council in Cape Coast to support the appreciation and motivation of hardworking farmers in the Region.

Mr Gideon Appiah, a Safety Officer at the Atlantic Lithium who presented the cheque, said the gesture formed part of the company’s contribution to make agriculture attractive in its catchment areas to serve as a motivation to the youth to venture into farming to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.

Atlantic Lithium, he noted, was committed to supporting the agriculture and food production value chain as well as local initiatives that would help diversify the local economy.

That, he said, would he achieved through the collective efforts of all stakeholders and the Government to improve livelihoods of families.

The company, he noted, was committed to working closely with all relevant stakeholders to contribute toward the transformative agenda of the region.

For her part, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Regional Minister, receiving the donation, expressed gratitude to the company for its continuous support to the Council and pledged to use the donation for the intended purpose.

She called on institutions and individuals to collaborate with the Council to develop the region for the betterment of all.

Mrs Assan noted that the celebration was aimed at awarding and celebrating farmers and fishers who had worked hard over the years to provide food for the citizenry, especially those in rice production.

“We need to celebrate and appreciate these hardworking farmers and fishers who sacrifice to put food on our tables every day,” she added.

The 2022 Regional Farmers and Fishers Day celebration is slated for Friday December 02 at Jukwa in the Twifo-Hemang-Lower-Denkyira District.

The celebration will be held on the theme: “Accelerating Agricultural Development through Value Addition.”