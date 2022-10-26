85 students graduate from Sekondi-Takoradi Technical Institute

The Takoradi Technical Institute (TTI) has held its fourth graduation ceremony, which saw 85 students who had been trained in Auto Mechanical, Welding and Motor Vehicle Engineering passing out.

The number comprises 80 males and five females.

The ceremony was on the theme: “Transforming Ghana Through TVET: The Role of Stakeholders” to drum home the benefits of technical education in solving social problems.

Mr Abdul Mumin Issah, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, Sekondi-Takoradi Municipal Assembly, said the government was committed to ensuring that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) became an integral part of the education system.

He indicated that the government would soon construct a training workshop for polytechnics and technical universities to facilitate courses in Automobile, Civil, and Mechanical engineering.

The MCE, therefore, entreated the public to eschew the notion that vocational education was for unintelligent students.

Mr Issah implored parents to encourage their children to pursue technical and vocational education to help the country improve upon its manpower resources.

Evangelist Professor A. K. Turkson, the PTA Chairman of TTI, charged the graduating students to put their acquired skills to use to benefit not only themselves but the society at large.

He mentioned the lack of learning materials, inaccessibility of the facility by physically challenged persons, and the lack of funds and adequately trained personnel as some of the challenges facing TVET.

Mr Thomas Kwabena Cudjoe, Principal of TTI, appealed to the government and other stakeholders to provide classrooms for teaching and learning as the existing ones were not adequate.

He encouraged more females to enroll in TVET to reduce unemployment and over-dependence on parents guardians for their upkeep.

Miss Gloria Gyamfi, an Auto Mechanics student, was adjudged the Best Female Graduating Student.

Other deserving students were honored with citations for their outstanding performance both in academic and practical works.