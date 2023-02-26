9,620 fresh students enter UEW for 2022/23 academic year

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has pledged its continued commitment to provide excellent education to redirect Ghana’s efforts towards rapid economic and social development.

As part of its objective, it is to make its products fully responsive to the realities and exigencies of contemporary Ghana and the West African Sub-region as it developed top-quality support services to sustain developmental efforts.

Professor Mawutor Avoke, Vice-chancellor, UEW, made this known in an address he delivered at a matriculation ceremony to admit 9,620 freshmen to undertake various programmes as undergraduates for the 2022/23 academic year.

They were selected from a total of 12,369 applicants for the 2022/2023 of which 8,823 are for the Winneba campus and 797 at Ajumako Campus.

In the Postgraduate category, the university admitted a total of 2,937 with 2,889 in Winneba campus, while 48 are in Ajumako Campus.

“The UEW is poised to instil in them unique brand of training and to provide them with a once-in-a- lifetime educational opportunity which served as a source of enlightenment to inspire them to make meaningful contribution to the society,” the VC noted.

Prof. Avoke mentioned some of the initiatives put in place to help sustain the dynamic efforts of providing excellent education to include a well-stocked library with a wide range of relevant information for research and academic work.

Others are the institution of a Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship Fund to assist undergraduates to significantly reduce their financial burdens while accessing education in the university and the opportunity for continuing students facing financial difficulties to pay fees in instalments.

He reminded the students that their matriculation oath binds them to be of good behaviour while bringing to the fore all their rights and privileges, urging them to live in consonance with the motto of the university “Education for Service”.

“Know that the university’s programmes are among the best in the world, and to succeed, you would need to put in a lot of efforts, attend lectures and practical classes regularly, as well as complete class assignments on time, “he advised.

Prof Avoke encouraged the students to work hard, act ethically, avoid negative habits, strive for integrity and sincerity, think critically, be problem-solvers, have proven values to prove to the world that they were truly nurtured at the university of excellence.

Earlier, Mrs. Wilhelmina Tete-Mensah, Acting Registrar, administered the matriculation oath after the Deans presented them for matriculation.

In attendance were members of the Management Team, members of Convocation, SRC and GRASAG Presidents and Parents and Guardians.