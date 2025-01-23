Abandoned Structures Fuel Risky Behaviors Among Sunyani Teens

A disturbing trend of teenagers engaging in sexual activities in abandoned structures across Sunyani Municipality has alarmed stakeholders, sparking urgent calls for collective action to address the root causes.

At an adolescent community forum organized by the Sunyani Adolescent Parliament under the Global Media Foundation (GloMeF), stakeholders expressed deep concern over the rise in pre-marital sexual activities, teenage pregnancies, and substance abuse.

These challenges are undermining girl-child education and exposing adolescents to vulnerabilities, with long-term implications for the community’s development.

Mr. Kwaku Ayittey, Assembly Member for Sunyani Area One Electoral Area, described the situation as “alarming” and warned that the practice of teenagers using abandoned buildings for immoral activities could spiral out of control if not tackled immediately.

Nana Konama Dompe I, Kyidomhemaa of Sunyani Traditional Area, highlighted the growing normalization of sexual and drug-related behaviors among teenagers, lamenting that “many young girls are engaging in immoral relationships, jeopardizing their future.”

The Speaker of the Adolescent Parliament, Master Daniel Frimpong-Sarkodie, appealed to adolescent girls to cherish their dignity and avoid pre-marital sex, stressing, “Sex before marriage ruins a girl’s future and dreams.”

The forum emphasized the need for a multi-sectoral approach involving chiefs, queens, assembly members, civil society organizations, and families to reclaim the lives of adolescents. Participants called for community vigilance, public education, and the creation of safe spaces for teenagers to interact and receive guidance.

GloMeF, a non-profit organization specializing in social and behavioral change communication, is implementing the Resilient City for Adolescents (RC4A) project with funding from the Swiss Botnar Foundation. The project seeks to improve adolescent lives in Sunyani, directly benefiting 1,500 young people and indirectly reaching 3,000 boys and girls.

The Executive Director of Citizens Watch Ghana, Mr. Simon Asore, explained that the Adolescent Parliament initiative gives teenagers a voice in decision-making and empowers them to lead the fight against these societal challenges.

With the municipality’s future at stake, stakeholders are urging swift and strategic interventions to curb these worrying trends and restore hope for the next generation.