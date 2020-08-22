The delegates of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) in the Bono Region are set to participate in the Party’s national congress to elect a flag-bearer for Election 2020.

The Congress is also expected to elect the Party’s national executives, a situation which according to the Party required a referendum of “yes or no” from the delegates if the two elections could be merged.

“The referendum is very important because we don’t want to breach our constitution, which has to do with legalities”, he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the venue of the regional congress in Sunyani on Saturday.

The Electoral Commission (EC) that was conducting and supervising the elections was however, taking the 130 delegates through the referendum process.

Mr. Dayinday said he was hopeful that the delegates would understand and vote “yes” to enable the Party to hold the two elections, other than that the CPP would have no option than to cancel and reschedule the Congress.