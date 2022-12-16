Accra Basketball defeats GRA to return to winning ways

The Greater Accra Men’s Team defeated Ghana Revenue Authority Men’s with 88-56 aggregate to return to winning ways on Day Three of the 2022 National Basketball Championship.

In the Men’s categories, Upper East Men were no match for Ashanti Men Basketball team as they lost 46-70, while Ghana Armed Forces Men were unstoppable after beating Central Basketball Men on 78-41.

However, GHATUSA Men defeated Volta Region Men 70-46 and Northern Basketball Men earned their first win of the championship after hammering Brong Ahafo 56-47.

Western Basketball Men team also lost to Ghana Fire Service Men 58-60 as they remain winless.

In the women’s categories, GHATUSA Women lost to Ghana Police Women by 35-83 and Fire Service Women beat Central Region Women 66-59 aggregate.

The game will enter Day 4 on Friday with seven games.

Women’s Division

Fire Women vs GRA Women’s

Central Region Women vs Accra Women

Armed Forces Women vs Ashanti Women

Men’s Division

Eastern Region Men vs Upper West Men

Volta Men vs Police Men

Armed Forces vs Ashanti

Upper East vs Central Region