ActionPlus Foundation, an NGO in health advocacy on Wednesday presented Personal Protective Equipment to persons living with HIV/AIDS to help curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The items are Veronica bucket, hand sanitizer, liquid Soap, tissue papers, nose mask, food items, vitamins and undisclosed amount to help improve the living conditions OF those who were adversely hit by the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foundation made the donation at an impact workshop on COVID-19 for persons living with HIV/AIDS organized in collaboration with the Ghana Aids Commission (GAC) and the Ashaiman Health Directorate.

Apostle Fred Osei Annin, the Founder, Actionplus Foundation who joined the workshop virtually from the United Kingdom said the Foundation had led the campaign and fight against HIV/AIDS across the globe for the past two decades.

He urged the patients to adhere strictly to all the health protocols outlined by the World Health Organization and Ghana Health Service, and to eat a balanced diet at all times to keep the immune system strong and functional.

Madam Rita Afriyie, the Technical Coordinator, GAC debunked the rumour that the country had run out of Antiretroviral drugs administered to persons living with HIV/AIDS.

Madam Afriyie stated that the Commission adopted the rationing approach, explaining that the Health Facilities in the country were administering one-month drug because person living with the virus needed to be monitored.

They need to visit the health facilities for further checks and therefore it was not advisable to give them three months’ drug because of the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, she said.

She reiterated that the Ghana Aids Commission was working closely with the Ghana Health Service since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the Commission had adopted the use of dispatch to deliver the medications to the various persons at their respective locations to help them suppress their viral load and also adhere to the safety and preventive measures of COVID-19.

She said the Commission was educating the public through the use of various new media platforms to deliver effective and result oriented communication in the area of promoting health education and awareness creation.

Mrs Patience Mamattah, the Municipal Health Director, Ashaiman Health Directorate, called on corporate organization supporting the COVID-19 relief fund to channel part of their resources to the Ghana Aids Commission to help them improve on their operations.

