Ada upscales screening during World Tuberculosis Day commemoration

As part of activities to commemorate the 2023 World Tuberculosis Day, the Ada District Hospital has upscaled screening of the disease across the various communities to check its spread.

Ms Sandra Asomaning, the Hospital’s Tuberculosis Focal Person,

said the screening was conducted in some selected health facilities and prayer centers because most of the cases recorded were from those locations.

On March 24, every year, the world observes Tuberculosis (TB) Day to increase awareness on the devastating effects of the disease on health, society, and the economy.

This year’s theme was: “Yes! We can end TB!” and aims to inspire optimism and encourage high-level leadership, increased investments, quicker adoption of the World Health Organisation’s recommendations, accelerated action, and multisectoral cooperation to fight TB.

Ms Asomaning said the weeklong event included screenings and health instruction for community members.

Individuals with underlying medical conditions like HIV, diabetes, and hypertension were advised to take the screening seriously to prevent contracting the disease.

She expressed concern over the district’s increasing TB cases, and said awareness was regularly being created in churches, schools, and other institutions to curtail spread.

Mycobaterium tuberculosis is the TB causing bacteria. It transmits from one person to another through the inhalation of droplets from sneezing or coughing from an infected person.

“It is a severe lung disease,” Ms Asomaning said, and encouraged the public to report any symptoms to a medical facility for prompt treatment.

The sympthoms include persistent cough that lasts for more than three weeks, weight loss, high temperatures, tiredness and fatigue, and loss of apetite.