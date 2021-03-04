The Department of Social Welfare in collaboration with the Adaklu District Assembly on Wednesday presented starter-up items to 20 persons with disabilities (PWDs) at a ceremony at Adaklu Waya.

The items valued at GHC33,180.00 included sewing machines, plastic tables and chairs, knapsack spraying machines, machetes, wellington boots, weedicides, fertilizers and provisions in addition to cash.

Two of the beneficiaries, who were into animal husbandry received items valued at GHC4,400.00, two, who were into farming got items worth GHC6,000.00 and eight people into trading got items valued at GHC12,000.00.

Four others with health problems got a total of GHC6,000.00, two artisans got items valued at GHC3,780.00 and GHC1,000.00 was given to one beneficiary for her educational needs.

All the beneficiaries got cash in addition to the items.

The items were funded from the three percent disability fund of the district’s share of the District Assemblies Common Fund.

Mr. Phanuel Kadey Donkor, Adaklu District Chief Executive, speaking at the ceremony, said whilst the onus laid with the government to work to transform the lives of People With Disabilities, they also had a huge role to play in the government’s transformation agenda.

He assured that the Disability Fund would not be misappropriated but would be judiciously used to benefit more people.

Mr. Samuel Atormy Dorfe, Chairman of the Assembly’s Disability Fund Management Committee, advised the beneficiaries to put the items to good use, adding “the items are not Christmas gifts.”

Mrs. Susan Akortia, Adaklu District Social Welfare Director, said disability was not an inability and urged the beneficiaries to take their destiny into their own hands.

Mr. Sampson Abornu, a PWD on the Disability Fund Management Committee, thanked the Assembly for the items and assured that they would be put to good use.