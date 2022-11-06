Africa CSOs issue demand for COP27

Ahead of the official opening of the 27th Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in Sharma El Sheikh, Egypt, civil society organizations from Africa have issued demands they expect addressed at the Climate Summit meeting.

At a side event in Sharma El Sheikh, the African CSOs coalescing under the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance said issues of financing adaptation; loss and damage, honour of climate finance pledges, participation and inclusion are pertinent for a successful COP27. In addition, they want efforts that will advance just transitions, and technology transfer receive prominence at COP27.

The position by the African CSOs is set to be handed over to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC Secretariat) and Parties from the West.

“We have outlined our expectations. It is up to the delegates to decide on the nature this COP should take. But for us as Africans, issues we have highlighted and placed before the UNFCCC Secretariat will mean success or failure of this Climate Summit holding in Egypt,” said Dr Mithika Mwenda, the executive director of the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA).

The chairperson of Africa group of negotiators, Mr. Ephraim Shitima of Zambia said the AGN is well briefed from its interaction with the CSOs and other stakeholders about the African agenda at COP.

“After several meetings in Zambia, Ethiopia and Egypt, Africans are of one voice; they need recognition of Africa as continent with special needs and circumstances. They need financing of adaptation and loss and damage,” said Shitima.

James Murombedzi, the head of the African Climate Policy Centre said there hoped to see COP27 emerge different from previous COPs.

“COP 27 should be a decarbonized COP for everyone and industrialization for Africa” noted Murombedzi.

Prof Seth Osafo, the Legal Advisor to the Africa Group of Negotiators noted that issues at stake in COP 27 include the hoouring of climate finance pledges made in Copenhagen in 2009 by the Group of 20 most developed countries (G20).

Shitima said as a group, the Africa Group of Negotiators are ready to advance the African agenda, which also include the continued demand by the continent for the G20 countries to deliver on the USD 100 billion a year pledge that has yet to be honoured.

“Only by the developed honoring climate financing will countries in Africa be able to implement the national determined contributions plans which runs into billions of dollars beyond the capacities of most of our governments,” he said.