African Media Convention Officially Commenced

Ghana is currently hosting the third African Media Convention (AMC), that was opened Wednesday, May 15. at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

About 2,000 participants drawn across the continent, including policymakers, Ministers of State, researchers, academics and media practitioners are attending the Convention.

Speaking at the opening ceremony public on the preparations, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, said the convention has been given the go-ahead with 600 foreign participants who will join the Convention and make it a success.

The Convention is on the theme: “The African Media We Want: Enhancing Freedom, Innovation, and Sustainability in a Dynamic Media Landscape”. stay tuned