African Media Convention Officially Commenced

News Ghana
Ghana is currently  hosting the third African Media Convention (AMC),  that  was  opened  Wednesday, May 15. at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

About 2,000 participants drawn across the continent, including policymakers, Ministers of State, researchers, academics and media practitioners are attending the Convention.

Speaking at the opening ceremony public on the preparations, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, said the convention has been given the go-ahead with 600 foreign participants who will join the  Convention and make it a success.

The Convention is on the theme: “The African Media We Want: Enhancing Freedom, Innovation, and Sustainability in a Dynamic Media Landscape”. stay tuned

source  Frank Owusu Obimpeh

