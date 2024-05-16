Black Starlets Defeats Côte d’Ivoire 5-1  In WAFU Competition

Blacks starlet today at he legon stadium defeated the Ivorian u-17 side 5-1 in the WAFU African cup qualifier competition that is currently being hosted by Ghana.

An ecstatic Laryea kingston who Coaches Ghana black starlet expressed happiness when his team defeated his Ivorian counterpart ..

Black starlet as early in the 27th minute through Joseph Narbi, score the first goal and he doubled it before the end of the first half

In the second half Ghana’s Godfred Sarpong put gain ahead again making it three goals in the 48 minutes.. The Ivoriens pulle one back in the 50 minutes.,

Laryea Kingston the head coach in searching for more goals made three substitutions in the 72 minutes and brought in

Mark Kagawa Mensah who fired in the fifth goal in the 91st minute to make it a complete overhaul..

In a post-match interview Ghana’s coach Laryea express happiness about the results and state that, his players have been responding to training and added that his team will focus on matches one at a time.The Black Starlet will now play Benin on Tuesday (21 May) at the University of Ghana Stadium.

SOURCE FRANK OWUSU OBIMPEH