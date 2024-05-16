Black Starlets Defeats Côte d’Ivoire 5-1  In WAFU Competition

Blacks starlet  today at he legon  stadium defeated  the Ivorian u-17 side  5-1 in the WAFU   African cup qualifier competition that is currently being hosted by Ghana.

An ecstatic Laryea kingston   who  Coaches Ghana black starlet expressed happiness when his team defeated his Ivorian counterpart ..

Black starlet as early in the 27th minute through Joseph Narbi, score the first  goal  and he   doubled  it before the end of the first half 

In the second half  Ghana’s  Godfred Sarpong  put gain  ahead again  making it three  goals  in the 48 minutes.. The Ivoriens  pulle one back in the 50 minutes.,

Laryea Kingston the head coach in searching for more goals made three substitutions in the 72 minutes and brought in 

 Mark Kagawa Mensah who fired in the  fifth goal in the 91st minute to make it a complete overhaul..

 In a post-match interview Ghana’s coach  Laryea  express  happiness about the results and state that, his players have been responding to training and added  that his team  will focus on matches one at a time.The Black  Starlet will now  play  Benin  on  Tuesday (21 May) at the University of Ghana Stadium.

