Agavedzi Hit By Another Tidal Wave Attack

Residents of Agavedzi in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region Sunday suffered another tidal storm, causing devastation to homes.

They have, therefore, reiterated calls for the start of the second phase of the sea defence project to save them from the persistent surge in tidal waves and the resultant devastation.

Sunday’s tidal storm was the second to hit the coastal community in barely four months after the recent one, which occurred on the first weekend of November, 2021 affecting about 72 households.

The attack submerged a number of houses around the Agavedzi Police Post, cutting through the Keta-Denu Road into the Keta Lagoon.

Though some officials from the Ketu South Municipal Assembly were at the scene, their visit was only to familiarise themselves with the disaster and not to offer any form of help.

The Assembly Member for Agavedzi Electoral Area, Mr Eben Assah, told the Ghana News Agency that residents were distraught about the attack.

He said he nearly lost his fishing vessel but for the timely support of his electorates who helped to salvage it from the sea.

Some affected residents would have to look for friends and family to spend the night with, as their homes and property had submerged.

Mr Assah appealed to the Government to find a lasting solution to the nightmare so the people could feel safe.

“As it stands now, the only solution to this problem is the construction of a defence wall to protect our shoreline from the tidal waves and save our lives and property. “