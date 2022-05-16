Agenda 111 project at Agortime Ziope takes-off

Authorities have broken grounds for the construction of a multi-facilitated hospital for the Agortime Ziope District as part of initiative to construct over 100 district hospitals across the country.

The project was being managed by the Ghana Priority Health Infrastructure Project-Agenda 111, and would be delivered by Eye-con Limited together with two others, Caks Limited, and Northrock limited at an estimated cost of USD$12million.

Pearl Consult, project consultants, represented by Madam Pearl Ogyiri delivered an update of execution timelines of 18 months with counting time tentatively June, this year.

She explained to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that some conditions precedent including site presentation, mobilisation to clear site and the finalization of some paper works was the reason for the June count time.

She said local content remained cardinal in the execution process assuring the people of fairness.

The District Chief Executive, Emilia Emefa Adzimah, assured the team of the support of the people towards the smooth realisation of the project.

She said the Assembly and its resources would be available to support the project.

Mr Samuel Asiedu, representing Northrock Limited, an Accra-based construction firm, said the project would enhance the local economy apart from engaging the local people, the supply of food and other logistics would benefit them.

He pledged on behalf of Eye-Con and Caks Limited construction firms to deliver qualitative work based on specifications to serve generations.

Nene Akoto Sah VII, Chief Warlord of Agotime Traditional Area told the GNA that the enclave has struck some luck with the New Patriotic Party-led government in terms of landmark infrastructure and amenities as during the Presidency of John Agyekum Kuffour, the area benefited from the provision of water and subsequently a market facility and now a start of a District hospital project.

He said their lobbying beyond a decade for a District Hospital was a dream come true and ‘wished that the project would be completed only tomorrow.’

“We look up to the completion of this district hospital to save and curtail the burden and associated problems of my people having to from service medical and healthcare mostly in Ho,” he said.

The Warlord declared that the people are anxious and willing to support the project with sand, stone chirps, and others for the expedited completion of the hospital.

A total of eight Municipals and Districts were grafted into the Agenda 111 project namely, Afadzato South, Ho-West, Adaklu, Agotime-Ziope, Akatsi South, Anloga, South Dayi and Akatsi North.

The government has secured a USD$ 100million start-up fund for the Agenda 111 projects including specialised and Regional Hospitals across the country.