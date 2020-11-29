A newly constituted Ahafo Regional Peace Council has been inaugurated with a major task of helping to control recurring political violence that threatened the peace of the region.

The 13-member council chaired by the Most Reverend Peter Kwaku Atuahene, the Catholic Bishop of Goaso Diocese comprised representatives from the Catholic Bishops Conference, Ghana Pentecostal Council, Regional House of Chiefs, identifiable groups, Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council, and the Muslim community.

They will facilitate and develop mechanisms to prevent, manage, resolve and build sustainable peace in the Ahafo Region.

Nana Dufie I, a Board Member of the National Race Council (NPC) inaugurated the Council and told them to facilitate the implementation of agreements and resolutions reached between two feuding parties in conflicts.

They will also harmonise, coordinate conflict prevention drivers and promote understanding of the values of diversity, trust, tolerance, confidence building, mediation, negotiation, dialoguing and reconciliation.

Nana Dufie I, who is the Mamponghemaa called on members to show commitment to the work of the council in the discharge of their duties to achieve desirable results.

On behalf of the Council, Mt Rev Atuahene expressed appreciation to the NPC for the confidence they reposed in them, and pledged to work hard to achieve their mandate.

Although, he said the task ahead was enormous, he believed with support from key stakeholders, the December 7, polls would be conducted in the region in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

Mr Charles K Acheampong, a circuit court judge took the Council through the oaths of office, allegiance and secrecy.