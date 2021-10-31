American Airlines Calls off Over 1,000 Flights on Past Weekend

American Airlines canceled over a thousand flights on the past weekend, according to the FlightAware aviation data platform.

On Saturday, American Airlines called off 543 flights, which makes up one fifth of its schedule. As many as 553 flights were canceled on Sunday.

The company faced problems on Thursday due to wind gusts, which caused flight disruptions in the Texas airport, according to American Airlines Chief Operating Officer David Seymour. Crew members also were out of position for the next flights over severe weather conditions.