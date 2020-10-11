Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has filed his nomination forms at the Electoral Commission ( EC) to seek the mandate of the electorate in the December 7 parliamentary election.

The Ellembelle District Director at the Electoral Commission, Madam Pearl Klutse received the nomination forms and the filing fee of GHc10,000.00.

Addressing an enthusiastic gathering of NDC party supporters at Nkroful, Mr Kofi Buah thanked the leadership of the party for the confidence reposed in him to seek re-election.

The former Petroleum Minister said the successful filing of his forms was an indication that “the Ellembelle Development train had moved again to continue the numerous developmental projects Ellembelle had witnessed in the last 12 years.”

Mr Kofi Buah cited the AYA Elder Care Community centre, the Mobile Clinic Van, and the Ellembelle Food Bank as major projects under his leadership.

The MP said he would use his common fund and lobbying stints to develop Nkroful, the District capital and birthplace of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah into a world-class tourists site.

“I will continue with the developmental agenda of Dr Kwame Nkrumah which he started in other parts of the country before the unfortunate overthrow,” he said.

Mr.Kofi Buah reminded the gathering that the NDC government had changed the fortunes of Nzemaland with asphalt overlay, electrification projects, potable water, Ghana Gas, ENI company, among others.

He said the Atuabo free port which was taken to court by the NPP and had since stalled, would be established to offer employment for the teeming youth.

An NDC-led administration would offer skills training to the youth and secure employment for them, assist market women with soft loans to boost their businesses.

Mr.Kofi Buah said the NDC would secure proper mining licence for the youth to venture into sustainable gold mining activities to alleviate poverty and reduce suffering.

The NDC government would also provide school buses to all schools, he said.

“Cocoa roads will be rehabilitated to boost Cocoa production, especially in the Northern part of the District.

Mr Kofi Buah noted that the NPP was desperate for power and was in a hurry to cut the sod for many projects two months to elections.

The Ellembelle Lawmaker advised the youth and Ghanaians not to be swayed and lured by the NPP to retain power.