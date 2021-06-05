Dam Dredging
Dam Dredging

Mr Fusca Ninkpeng, the Assembly Member for the Kaleo East Electoral Area in the Nadowli-Kaleo District, has appealed to the District Assembly to aid the community in dredging the Kaleo dam to improve irrigation farming in the area.

He said the dam had served as a source of water for dry season farming for several years but had not been dredged for decades, thereby, posing a serious risk to the livelihood of the people.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kaleo, Mr Ninkpeng observed that the dam was at the verge of drying up and called for urgent steps to desilt it.

“This dam is benefiting the people a lot. For years now, they have been farming vegetables here in the dry season, but it is no more the Kaleo dam that we use to know, it is gradually drying up.

“The dam is very deep, but as we speak, I can walk from end to end and the water will not even reach my knee level”, the Assembly Member explained.

He also expressed fear that livestock keeping in the area will adversely be affected if the dam is not dredged, as the animals also depended on it for water.

He said several appeals to the District Assembly to dredge it had not yielded any positive result saying, “some people also fish in the dam so if we allow it to dry up, the livelihood of so many people will be affected”.

He, however, blamed the current state of the dam on the activities of the community members who damp refuse at there and entreated them to change their attitude.

“It is our own attitude that is causing the dam to fill up, the waste materials from the community is what is filling the dam.

“Some of us have turned the dam site into a refuse dump and if we don’t stop it, we are the ones to suffer it”, Mr Ninkpeng said.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleFree SHS Policy: Is it the right time to review?
Next articleChirano health centre gets maternity ward and laboratory
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here