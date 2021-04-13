At least 10 people have been killed during violent protests against the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

More than 20 people were injured in the demonstrations in North Kivu province, Governor Carly Nzanzu Kasivita said Monday.

The protests began around a week ago and have been largely peaceful, but on Sunday and Monday became violent.

Young people in the cities of Goma, Beni and Butembo put up barricades, destroyed houses and businesses and set car tyres on fire, authorities said.

Protesters shouted slogans including “You have failed miserably,” “You are not protecting the civilian population” and “You are accomplices of the enemy.”

Schools and businesses remained closed on Monday while security forces responded with force against demonstrators, according to Kasivita.

The young people were protesting against increasing violence in the east of the country as well as the “inaction” of UN peacekeepers and international aid organizations.

There has been a significant increase in attacks in the region over the last few weeks.

The Islamic State-affiliated rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) alone has killed more than 200 people and driven 40,000 people to flee since the beginning of the year, according to the UN.

The ADF is one of more than 100 rebel groups active in Congo’s east, with many of them fighting over the country’s precious natural resources.