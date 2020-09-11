At least 10 people have died as floods caused by days of torrential rainfall struck northern parts of Ghana, according to officials on Friday.

The floods also caused destruction to large tracts of farmland, washed away hundreds of livestock as well as major roads, and displaced dozens of communities.

Ghana’s vice president Mahamudu Bawumia, who is on a working visit to the Upper East region, expressed condolences to affected families and promised the government would fix the problem.

“It is a disastrous and sad situation, and unfortunately, 10 people have lost their lives. On behalf of the president, I express the sympathies of the government to the families of the victims,” he said.