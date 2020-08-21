At least 14 people died when a sailing boat capsized off Haiti, local media reported on Thursday.

The victims included 10 women and two children. Nine people survived the accident, while three remained missing, according to Haiti Press Network.

The accident occurred on Wednesday between Haut-Figuier and Saint-Louis du Nord in the north-west.

Haiti’s Maritime and Navigation Service (SEMANAH) attributed it to strong wind and waves, and to the boat being overloaded.

The captain had no authorization to use the boat, SEMANAH chief Erick Prevost Junior said, adding that police were looking for the man.

The passengers were residents of Tortuga island who were returning from a market in Saint-Louis du Nord.

President Jovenel Moise tweeted that he shared the “pain” of the victims’ families and that a search was under way for bodies or survivors.