Attempts to divide the world into different camps are not solutions to global challenges including the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and poverty, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai has said recently.

“We believe what today’s world wants and what tomorrow’s world would want are joint efforts by all countries to build a community of nations for a shared future,” Cui said in a live interview with CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour on Thursday.

Any attempt to divide the world into different camps, or even build confrontational military blocs are not solutions to global challenges, he noted.

The high-level meeting between top Chinese and U.S. diplomats in Anchorage, Alaska last week was a timely one, and it certainly helped both sides have a better understanding of the other, Cui said.

“I hope this will be the beginning of a long process of dialogue, communication and hopefully coordination between the two sides,” he added.

“We are certainly living in a very different world, a fast changing world. And there are different systems in the world, different civilizations,” he noted, saying that, “so we believe our future lies in the joint efforts to build such a global community, not to divide the world into different camps.”

“Our goal is to meet the growing aspiration of the Chinese people for a better life. Our goal is not to compete with or replace any other country,” the ambassador said, adding that he hoped that people could have a better understanding of this.

The ambassador said that China is always open for international cooperation and are committed to multilateral cooperation, adding that any such cooperation would have to be based on equality, mutual benefit and mutual respect. “How can people cooperate with each other if they don’t treat each other as equals

This is the problem of Western countries,” he said. “They still have to learn how to treat other countries, other races, other civilizations as equals,” Cui said.