AU congratulates Liberian president elect

Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat on Monday congratulated Joseph Boakai on his election as Liberia’s president following the announcement of official election results.

In a press statement, Faki also hailed the statesmanship of outgoing President George Weah “for gracefully accepting the outcome of the elections.”

Faki commended the National Elections Commission of Liberia and all stakeholders for the successful conduct of peaceful and credible elections.

He invited all parties in the West African country to continue to display maturity and embrace dialogue to consolidate democracy, inclusiveness, the rule of law, peace and security, and enhance inclusive socio-economic development for the people of Liberia.

The AU Commission chairperson reaffirmed the AU’s determination to continue supporting Liberia, in collaboration with regional bodies and international partners, to strengthen democratic stability and unity in the country.