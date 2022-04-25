Autism Awareness Successfully Created Through Cycling Race

African Austic Cyclist Young Phil Bertino has taken part in a cycling race in Accra to raise more public awareness of the medical condition known as Autism.

The race, which was the third edition, saw a group of cyclists take a ride from the Adenta Municipality in Accra all the way to Kasoa Gomoa Nyanyano in the Central region.

The race, held under the theme “Know Your Child’s Potentials,” also witnessed people thronging to the final destination in Kasoa to catch a glimpse of Young Phil and a group of cyclists who rode all the way from Adenta.

The renowned cyclist, Young Phil used the occasion to also donate books to some schools in the Gomoa Nyanyano area.

Speaking to the media after the race, Mrs. Angel Acquah Bertino, Chief Executive Officer of the Liztino Center for Children with Special Needs, partners of the event, said the NGO was doing something positive by creating Autism awareness through cycling.

She said there was a need for Young Phil, who is an autistic person himself, to demonstrate that one can be hopeful no matter his or her autistic condition.

“Phil is one of them, and he has recovered and returned to raise more public awareness about autism; we also want to use the donated books to create a linkage between the students and Young Phil,” she said.

She further encouraged and assured parents struggling to raise autistic children that her organisation, Liztino Center for Children with Special Needs, could offer support to them.

“We want to assure parents with autistic children that the center is open to them; there is hope since any of these conditions can be worked out to bring far better improvements.”

She also hinted at plans to move the race to other regions to further create more awareness.