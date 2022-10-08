aYo reps customers to mark week

This week is Customer Service Week and Ghana’s leading insurtech firm, aYo Intermediaries Ghana, a subsidiary of MTN Ghana, is using the occasion to remind staff of the diverse categories of customers they serve and the experience they give each of them.

Staff of the company therefore turned up to work on Friday, October 7, 2022, dressed in various outfits to represent the diversity of the customer base – which include doctors, nurses, various law enforcement officers, food vendors, dressmakers, hairdressers, farmers, engineers, road construction workers, market women, street hawkers, civil servants, corporate executives and many more.

Prior to that, they used the entire week to set up customer engagement outreach centres in various regions across the country to give educate and assist existing and new customers get the best of experiences from aYo.

The locations included Kasoa (for Accra and Central Region), Koforidua in the Eastern Region, Kumas in the Ashanti Region, Sunyani for the three Bono and Ahafo regions, Lawra in the Northern Region and Wa in the Upper West Region.

Annual RwC Customers

Meanwhile, aYo recently introduced a new annual cover for its Recharge with Care (RwC) policy, and has already signed on 4,398 customers for the package within a period of just two months.

The annual cover allows customers to pay only GHS130 one-time premium for the whole year and stand to benefit from GHS120 daily hospital support when on admission and also get GHS6,000 upon the demise of the additional family member covered under the policy.

Indeed, the policyholder’s beneficiaries also stand to get GHS6,000 upon the demise of the policyholder.

Annual RwC, which is accessible via *928*101#, also gives policyholders a 10% cash back if they don’t make any claims for the whole year.

aYo Ghana recently picked up two top awards at the Ghana Insurance Association Awards 2022, stamping its authority on the country’s microinsurance space. The two laurels were the Mobile Insurance Leadership Award and the Best Growing Intermediary Firm of the Year.

At the last count earlier this year, aYo had almost 8.75 million customers, comprising of about 7.3 million Recharge with Care customers and 1.5 million Send with Care clients. The company has paid over GHS10.56 million in claims to over 32,524 policyholders and beneficiaries.