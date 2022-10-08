GRA to introduce E-Auction of vehicles this month

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is in the process of developing an online platform for the purposes of auctioning vehicles and goods at the Tema port by the close of this month.

The initiative, known as the E-Auction will eliminate corruption associated with auctioning of goods at the ports.

Speaking at a ceremony to launch the GRA Service Charter, Commissioner-General of the GRA, Rev Dr. Amisshadai Owusu Amoah disclosed that prospective vehicle buyers will go online to make their purchases without making a physic appearance at the port.

The Commissioner-General assured the public that his team is working assiduously to begin implementing the new initiative as another way of blocking revenue leakages that emanates from human intervention in auctions.

“We’re working to improve our services through various online and technology platforms such as that customers will feel comfortable dealing with us.

“We have the E-VAT, E-invoicing and other innovative means which customers are able to pay taxes and avoid some alleged corruption in our various offices. Another initiative is that by the end of October, we want to begin an E-Auction at the ports so that if you want to buy a car, just be home and click to search the kind of car you want without coming to the port,” he said.

Rev. Amoah stated that customers will be made to pay immediately after an auction is electronically approved.

He further appealed to taxpayers to have confidence in the authority to deliver quality services moving forward.

The revised GRA Service Charter aims at improving customer service relation between the GRA and taxpayers.