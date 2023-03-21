Bagbin eulogises late Dr Anthony Osei Akoto

Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, on Tuesday eulogised the late Dr Anthony Osei Akoto, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo, saying he was a very illustrious Member of the House.

The Speaker said this on the floor of the House on Tuesday when he announced the demise of Dr Osei Akoto to Members.

Dr Osei Akoto passed on Monday, March 20, at the age of 69.

Speaker Bagbin said the late Dr Osei Akoto was a very effective, very well respected and a very true gentleman.

He noted that the late Dr Osei Akoto was not just an MP, but he was also appointed a Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, and later he became a Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

Speaker Bagbin said the late Dr Osei Akoto really distinguished himself both at the Ministry and in the Parliament of Ghana.

He noted that before even joining politics, the late Dr Osei Akoto was a known face, a very active civil society leader, who worked in the then very vibrant Economic NGO.

Speaker Bagbin said the late Dr Osei Akoto did a lot of work – finance and planning for this country.

“I really was sad when I heard that Honourable Dr Anthony Osei Akoto, a former Member of Parliament for Old Tafo passed away, just yesterday,” Speaker Bagbin stated.

He assured the family of the late former MP of the House’s support to assuage their pain.

The Speaker also led the House to observe a minute of silence for the late Dr Osei Akoto.