Basketball Association to organise Online Couching Course

The Ghana Basketball Association (GBBA) in collaboration with the International Basketball University (IBU) is set to organise a free online coaching course.

The month-long course would form part of the new initiatives by the GBBA to build the capacity of players and to promote the sport in the country.

The free online coaching course would help close the wide gap between players and coaches.

The GBBA has also lined up activities for the calendar year, which includes the National Senior High School Championship, the National University 3×3 Championship, and National Championship for wheelchair, deaf and educational institutions.

The association also expected to participate in some friendlies and qualifiers ahead of some international tournaments.