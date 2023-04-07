Bawumia to grace Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon

The Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong, Kwahuhene will grace the 4th edition of the Kwahu Mountain Marathon slated for Saturday April 8th.

Other dignitaries expected include Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, District Chief Executives, and other high profile personalities from the sporting fraternity.

The event is expected to take off at Nkawkaw GOIL Fuel Station to Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC) Mpraeso with an estimated participant athlete of 500 as part of the Easter celebrations in Kwahu.

Mr. Edward Boahen, the Project Manager of the Kwahu Mountain Marathon, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema that the 2023 Kwahu Mountain Marathon activities will commence at 06:00 hour to 10:00 hour within a distance of 23 kilometers.

The theme for the 2023 Kwahu Mountain Marathon is “Embracing the new normal, incorporating exercise and physical fitness into our daily life”.

The Kwahu Mountain Marathon, which is being sponsored by GOIL Ghana Limited would begin from Obomeng to Mpraeso through to Nkwatia and then finally end at Mpraeso Kwahu Traditional Council.

He said the organizers have arranged pre-marathon events which include a marathon float; a keep fit festival; pasta night; and health screening.

Mr. Boahen said there would be a pre-marathon float from Nkawkaw through some principal streets of Kwahu which would end at the Forecourt of the Kwahu Traditional Council, Mpraeso, while the public would be educated on COVID-19 protocols, AIDS, and other sexually transmitted diseases on Friday, April 07.

He said all Keep Fit Clubs would converge at the Forecourt of the Kwahu Traditional Council for a special aerobics session to serve as a rehearsal for the float. About 20 Clubs are expected to participate in the festival.

Mr. Boahen said there would be a special athletes’ pasta night before the event, which is a form of social interaction with pasta served alongside music and dance.

“There shall be a health screening after the event as a form of Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) for the community, after the Marathon on April 08,” he said.

Mr. Boahen noted that the objective of the 2023 Kwahu Mountain Marathon seeks to promote a unique long-distance race on the mountain, use sports as a tool for promoting health, physical fitness, and tourism, and create a unique platform for the youth to exhibit their talents and grab an opportunity to participate in international competitions.

He said it is also a unique platform to harness talent in Ghana and the region, create an avenue to champion awareness of COVID-19, drug abuse, and HIV AIDS, and bridge the “Unity Gap” through sports.

He said the Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon activities will create a platform to market products and brands to the vibrant population during the Easter Festival and will create an opportunity to associate with an event that has the youth as a major participant.

The statement further explained that organizers will ensure there will be mass participation within expected professional athletes. All keep fit clubs will be mobilized to join the race to boost the numbers and promote the event among the people in the communities.