Bitcoin Briefly Surpasses US$25,000 Mark Before Slipping Back – Platform

Bitcoin was trading at over $25,000 for less than an hour on Monday for the first time since mid-June before sliding back closer to the $24,000 mark, according to the CoinDesk platform’s data.

The price of bitcoin reached the maximum of $25,191.60 at 03:17 GMT on Monday. The cryptocurrency was trading at over $25,000 from 03:11 to 03:38 GMT.

After hitting the $25,000 mark, the crypto coin sharply accelerated its fall closer to $24,000, with a brief drop to $23,916 per coin at 08:16 GMT. Bitcoin averaged $24,070.69, as of 12:42 GMT on Monday.

According to CoinDesk, bitcoin lost 1.98% of value over the last 24 hours, with the total market capitalization standing at $459,572,972,785.70. In total, Bitcoin has lost 47.83% in price since the beginning of 2022.