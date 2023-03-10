Bitcoin Trading Below US$20k After 8 Percent Drop

The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, dropped 8.07% and was trading at $19,970 on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, trading data showed on Friday.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price across more than 20 exchanges, Bitcoin’s value was down by 7.94%, staying below the level of $20,010.

Bitcoin has gained 20% of value since late December, when it was trading around $16,500.