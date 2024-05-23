Black Challenge Dominates Algeria 5-0 in Second AAFCON 2024 Match in Egypt

Defending champions, the Black Challenge of Ghana, continue to impress at the ongoing African Amputee Football Competition (AAFCON) in Egypt.

In their second group match in Cairo, Ghana delivered a commanding performance, defeating Algeria 5-0.

The scoring began with Yusif finding the net in the 7th minute, followed by Hamza in the 10th minute. Captain Opencil further extended the lead with a goal in the 18th minute, leading to a timeout at the 24th minute mark. Maestro Mubarak capitalized on the momentum just before halftime, scoring in the 25th minute. In the second half, Mubarak showcased his skills again with a goal in the 42nd minute, and Timothy sealed the victory with a goal in the 49th minute.

Mubarak’s exceptional play earned him the Man of the Match title for the second time. He stated that the MVP Award has inspired him to do even more for his country and urged Ghanaians to pray for the team as they aim to defend their title and qualify for the World Cup.