Black Meteors Begin Preparations For 2024 Olympic Games

Ghana’s Under 23 Team, the Black Meteors have started preparations towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The team which is coached by Ibrahim Tanko will meet Mozambique in their first match in the African qualifiers.

They have begun training at the Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence at Prampram.

The team includes the best players on the local scene.

Coach Tanko believes they can break the jinx which has griped Ghana since 2004 when the nation last represented in football at the biggest sports festival in the world.

He said everything is being done to ensure that Ghana qualifies and he is very sure they will make it.

According to him, the players who have been selected are serious and they want to make names for themselves.