The National Under-17 team, the Black Starlets, would on Tuesday, September 15, resume camping ahead of major international assignments.

In view of this, the technical team has extended an invitation to 40 players who are expected to start camping on the said date.

The Black Starlets’ preparations for their upcoming international assignments were halted following the suspension on public gathering and sporting activities due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coach Ben Fokuo’s side has now been given the approval to resume camping and prepare for the WAFU U17 tournament to be staged in Benin from October 17-31, 2020.

The selected players are expected to report to the GFA Technical Centre (GSCE) in Prampram on Tuesday, September 15 at 12 noon prompt.

All players, technical staff, and other essential service providers would undergo the mandatory COVID-19 testing on arrival at the Technical Centre.

Players, Technical staff, and other essential service providers are therefore advised to adhere strictly to the reporting time.

Below re the invited players for the Black Starlets camping: Sylvester Antwi – Shooting Stars, Jonathan Nettey – Mighty Victory, Sylvester Amoako – Rences FC, Eugene Amankwa – Benab FC, Anastatius Satuh – Mboma FC, Shabu Yakubu – BYF, Zaidan Alhassan – New Edubiase, Kelven Afram – Banana FC, Philip Yankson – Medeama FC, Osei Asibey Emm – Benab FC, Ebo Rubben – Cheetah FC, Emmanuel Adjetey – Wolf FC, Abdul Fataw Isshaku – Steadfast FC, Shaibu Abdullah – Siano SC, Benjamin Eshun – Liberty FC and Collins Boah – In God We Trust.

The rest are; Rafig Maffaw – Rences FC, Akuffo Daniel – Still Believe, Attah Amosh – Anokye Stars, Bright Tabi – Aboagya FC, David Gyamfi – Tema Youth, Samuel Obeng – Deportivo FC, Helbert Frimpong Addo – Young Kotoko, Muhideen Ibrahim – Samartex, Christopher Bonsu – Shooting Stars, Kelven Appiah – Asokwa Royals, Joshuah Fuseini – JMG Academy, Nurudeen Mohammed – Unistar Academy, Samuel Boakye – Cedar Stars, Alhassan Alhassan – Republicans FC, Gideon Gajambe – Medeama SC, Abdul Salam – New Edubiase, Benard Boateng – Phonices FC, Robert Mensah – Semper F1 Academy, Benjamin Nyarko – Mountaineers FC, Emmanuel Nii Abbey – Banana FC

John Batigi – Red Lions, Majeed Maswod Abdul – Mighty Jets, Kenneth Mensah – Semper F1 Academy and Nick Adu Yeboah – Charity Stars FC.