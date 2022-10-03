Boxing Writers Association Of Ghana Outdoors Interim Executives.

The Boxing Writers Association of Ghana ( BWAG) has recently appointed interim executives to expedite the body’s goals and objectives whiles also making it a protuberant stakeholder within the boxing fraternity.
The executives include :
President.. Sammy Heywood Okine
1st Vice.. Sammy Ofosuhene
2nd Vice.. John Vigah
Secretary.. Mustapha Nettey
Assistant Secretary.. Ben Neequaye
Organiser.. Sam Nana Gold
Assistant Organiser.. Augustus Dodoo
PRO.. Prince Dornu Leiku
Deputy PRO.. Nana Prempeh
Treasurer.. George Nipah
Executive members.. Nat Attoh, Ekow Asmah, Dennis Moore, Prince Annan.
President of the Association, Mr. Sammy Heywood Okine enjoined the new leadership to aspire for professionalism and forthrightness in all their endeavors. This he said would make the body viable and reputable and further inure to more corporate interest in the sport of boxing.
