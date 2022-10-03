Boxing Writers Association Of Ghana Outdoors Interim Executives.

The Boxing Writers Association of Ghana ( BWAG) has recently appointed interim executives to expedite the body’s goals and objectives whiles also making it a protuberant stakeholder within the boxing fraternity.

The executives include :

President.. Sammy Heywood Okine

1st Vice.. Sammy Ofosuhene

2nd Vice.. John Vigah

Secretary.. Mustapha Nettey

Assistant Secretary.. Ben Neequaye

Organiser.. Sam Nana Gold

Assistant Organiser.. Augustus Dodoo

PRO.. Prince Dornu Leiku

Deputy PRO.. Nana Prempeh

Treasurer.. George Nipah

Executive members.. Nat Attoh, Ekow Asmah, Dennis Moore, Prince Annan.

President of the Association, Mr. Sammy Heywood Okine enjoined the new leadership to aspire for professionalism and forthrightness in all their endeavors. This he said would make the body viable and reputable and further inure to more corporate interest in the sport of boxing.