The United Kingdom on Monday imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe’s security chiefs for alleged human rights violations.

The travel ban and asset freeze on State Security Minister Owen Ncube, Central Intelligence Organization boss Isaac Moyo, police chief Godwin Matanga and former military commander Anselem Sanyatwe, are UK’s first autonomous sanctions on Zimbabwe since leaving the European Union.

Sanyatwe is now Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Tanzania.

These targeted designations hold to account those responsible for the worst human rights violations against the people of Zimbabwe. This includes a state-sponsored crackdown against protests in January 2019 that resulted in the deaths of 17 Zimbabweans and post-election violence in August 2018 in which six protestors lost their lives, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

“Today’s designations are the first the UK has made of individuals under the UK’s Zimbabwe autonomous sanctions regime, which came into force at 11 pm on 31 December 2020,” Raab said. Enditem