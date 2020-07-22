Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2020 shows the exterior of London Stock Exchange Group in London, Britain. British stocks decreased on Friday, with the benchmark FTSE 100 Index down by 3.18 percent, or 215.79 points, to close at 6,580.61 points. (Xinhua/Han Yan)
British stocks decreased on Wednesday, with the benchmark FTSE 100 Index down by 1.00 percent, or 62.63 points, to close at 6,207.10 points.

Kingfisher, an international home improvement company, soared 14.62 percent, the top gainer of the blue chips. Fresnillo and Smurfit Kappa Group increased by 9.59 percent and 2.77 percent, respectively.

Melrose Industries, a London-based company that specialises in buying and improving underperforming businesses, was the worst performer in the blue chips, with its shares losing 14.24 percent. Whitbread, a British multinational hotel and restaurant company, dropped 4.14 percent. Burberry Group, a British luxury fashion company, fell 4.10 percent. Enditem

