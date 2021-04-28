Authorities in Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh have adjusted the city’s lockdown measures, introducing a colour-coded system with varying levels of restrictions.

Phnom Penh Deputy Governor Nuon Pharoth told reporters on Wednesday that new rules would be re-evaluated in a week and updated depending on where outbreaks were occurring.

The system includes red zones, orange zones and yellow zones, which represent areas with high, medium and low caseloads, respectively.

Red zones remain under full lockdown. There, residents must only leave their homes for emergencies and the government has taken over food supply.

In an audio message on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Hun Sen said people within red zones aged over 18 would be prioritized for vaccination.

In orange zones, residents can leave for food, medical supplies and limited exercise, while only essential businesses are permitted to operate.

Yellow zones, meanwhile, mark a relative easing of restrictions. Residents can travel and gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed. A curfew between 8 pm and 5 am is still in place.

Phnom Penh and a neighbouring district enforced a lockdown on April 15 amid a surge in coronavirus cases. The country, which had less than 500 infections in the first year of the pandemic, has recorded more than 11,000 cases since February.

In a related development, Hun Sen announced on Tuesday that Cambodia would temporarily ban entry for people arriving from India, which is experiencing a severe coronavirus outbreak.