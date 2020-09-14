Argentinian striker German Cano scored his seventh goal in nine matches as Vasco da Gama moved to fourth in the Brazilian Serie A standings on Sunday with a 3-2 victory at Botafogo.

Ribamar Lopes put the visitors ahead from close range after some shambolic Botafogo defending but Matheus Rabi equalized with a 25-yard drive just after half time.

Cano restored Vasco’s lead by tapping in from close range after his first attempt with a header was parried back into his path by goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri.

Ygor Catatau struck from the edge of the 18-yard box to give the visitors a two-goal cushion before Babi again found the target by bundling home from close range after smart work from Salomon Kalou.

Vasco have now won five of their nine matches to date this season and are three points behind leaders Internacional, who lost 1-0 at Goias earlier on Sunday. Botafogo are 17th with just nine points.

In the northeastern city of Fortaleza, Flamengo’s seven-game unbeaten run came to an end with a 2-0 defeat at Ceara. Luiz Otavio netted with a 50th minute header following a corner before Charles Rigon struck with a low finish six minutes later after another set piece.

Ceara moved to ninth with 13 points from 10 matches while Flamengo slipped to fifth, three points behind Internacional.

In Sao Paulo, Palmeiras were held to a 2-2 home draw by Sport Recife. Willian and Ze Rafael struck first-half goals for the hosts while Iago Maidana and Luis Mugni were on target for Sport.

The result left Palmeiras in sixth place, behind Flamengo on goal difference while Sport were 14th with 11 points.

In other matches on Sunday, Atletico Goianiense won 1-0 at Bahia, Atletico Mineiro secured a 2-1 home win against Bragantino and Fortaleza drew 1-1 at Gremio.