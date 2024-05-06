Chadians security personnels and Nomads first to cast their votes

Chadian security personnel cast and nomads began casting their votes on Sunday ahead of the country’s presidential election slated for Monday.

Chadians out of the country are also voting on Sunday, according National Elections Management Agency (ANGE) of Chad.

The voting began at 6 a.m. local time when soldiers and policemen lined up to cast their ballots at polling centers in the Chadian capital of N’Djamena and several other cities.

Army chief of staff Abakar Abdelkerim Daoud opened the vote at polling station number 8 in N’Djamena.

Polls will close at 5:00 p.m. local time in the country.

A total of 10 candidates are vying for the country’s top job. Prominent among them are Chad’s transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno and his Prime Minister Succes Masra.

The first round of the presidential election is scheduled for May 6, with a possible second round on June 22.

The political and military situation in Chad has deteriorated since 2021 following the death of former President Idriss Deby Itno, the father of Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, in April 2021.

Authorities have said the presidential election is a “significant step” for a return to constitutional order in the Central African country.