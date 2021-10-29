Change the World List recognises MTN Group for CSR

The MTN Group has received recognition on the 2021 Fortune Change the World List, courtesy its corporate social responsibility (CSR) to the public.

The Change the World List is a global ranking of the top 53 companies that make a measurable progress addressing pressing social problems as part of their business strategy.

Mr Ralph Mupita, the MTN Group President and CEO, in a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said MTN was humbled by the recognition and pledged the company’s commitment to changing the world through meaningful contributions to society.

“Our networks, products, and services are supplied with the intention of closing the digital divide by facilitating digital communications and financial inclusion,” he said.

“Since the start of the spread of COVID-19, MTN has remained committed to playing a part in the ongoing fight against the pandemic through our global mask wearing awareness campaign #wearitforme and #onemorepushafrica”.

He said heeding the call for vaccinations across the African Continent, MTN donated US$25 million to support the African Union’s COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The donation to Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) would help secure up to seven million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for health workers on the continent.

Mr Mupita said during the pandemic, the urgent need to stay connected saw data traffic soaring by 110 per cent in 2020.

That was achieved by addressing gaps in connectivity through improving the affordability of services, whilst providing digital and financial solutions to consumers and businesses as well as helping to drive digital inclusion to the most vulnerable and marginalised communities in Africa, he said.

Better connectivity did not mean less “eco-responsibility” he said, and that MTN was working with its partners to ensure it managed environmental impact and safeguarded biodiversity around its cell towers.

“MTN has also set science-based targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 47 per cent by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2040,” it said.